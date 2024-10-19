LIVE Exclusive W/ Paul Stone - GOLD WATCH & Global Dollar Hostility. BRICS Is Flexing As 35 Nations Meet In Russia. Hyperinflation Inevitable?

Learn about Shannon's SECRET weapon to battle wrinkly skin!! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy





The United States Government is printing ludicrous amounts of money.





Like STUPID amounts of money, to the tune of $500,000,000,000 in less than 21 days.





In other words, our feckless political HACK politicians (the donkeys AND the elephants) have printed TWELVE FIGURES worth of federal borrowing in just three weeks. All to buy votes and convince the American people that the economy is strong.





Meanwhile, inflation is crushing average American families and hyperinflation in on the horizon.





Last week, with Jeffrey Tucker we reviewed The Brownstone Institute report ‘Recession Since 2022’ that SHATTERED the strong economy illusion. This bombshell paper presents a stark picture of nearly 40% increases in consumer prices over the past 2 years and a potential doubling of that in 2025. The little guys is getting slammed from every direction.





The rest of the world gets it, while America is still mired in an illusion.





This is why 35 countries are gathering again, at the annual BRICS summit in Russia next week. The aim is to disarm the dollar and democratize international trade as Valdmir Putin boldly states ‘BRICS is the future of the world's GDP growth’.





Today we face the grim reality with long time friend and supporter of The Shannon Joy Show, Paul Stone the CEO of Colonial Metals Group. He will answer your all of your questions live today on the SJ Show! We DON’T have to be victims in this.

Show Notes:





Set up a SAFE & Secure Metals Backed IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values and supports this show!

Talk to a CMG Representative TODAY ——> https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy





Follow Paul Stone on Substack:

https://thepaulstone.substack.com/p/forces-majeure-it-is-latin-for

Twitter: @the_paulstone





Brownstone Report on Inflation:

https://brownstone.org/articles/recession-since-2022-us-economic-income-and-output-have-fallen-overall-for-four-years/





VIDEO - BRICS October 2024 International Summit Overview

https://x.com/BenjaminNorton/status/1847249971869053044





Catherine Austin Fitts & Caroline Betts BRICS Discussion

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/brics-disrupting-or-masking-the-nwo/?_ga=2.25213437.1931569335.1729261679-1775702964.1729261679





