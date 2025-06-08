© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stop Wasting Your Money on These 7 USELESS Supplements! | Dr. Steven Gundry
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
261 views • 3 months ago
I’m sure you ALL take at least a supplement or two a day - but how do you know these really work? Surprisingly enough there are a TON of supplements that you may be wasting your money on. That’s why Dr. Gundry is here to save you money AND your health in today’s episode where he shares the 7 supplements you absolutely do not need (unless suggested by your physician).
✅ Here You Can Get Dr. Steven Gundry, some interesting books To Find Now: https://amzn.to/4mY8Pcv
- The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in "Healthy" Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain (The Plant Paradox, 1)
- The Plant Paradox Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes to Help You Lose Weight, Heal Your Gut, and Live Lectin-Free (The Plant Paradox, 2)
- The Plant Paradox Quick and Easy: The 30-Day Plan to Lose Weight, Feel Great, and Live Lectin-Free (The Plant Paradox, 3)
- The Longevity Paradox: How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age (The Plant Paradox, 4)
- The Plant Paradox Family Cookbook: 80 One-Pot Recipes to Nourish Your Family Using Your Instant Pot, Slow Cooker, or Sheet Pan (The Plant Paradox, 5)
- The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone (The Plant Paradox, 6)
- Gut Check: Unleash the Power of Your Microbiome to Reverse Disease and Transform Your Mental, Physical, and Emotional Health (The Plant Paradox, 7)
Shop on Amazon? Help us out for FREE by clicking on the links below. We get a small commission at no extra cost to you when you order on Amazon! Amazon affiliate link: https://amzn.to/3SCV5X8
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.