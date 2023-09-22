Fluoride In Water: The TRUTH From A PhD In Chemistry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Freshnss
(Benchmark Dose Analysis) https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/risa.13767
►(Prenatal Fluoride Exposure) https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/ehp655
►(Maternal Fluoride Exposure) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31424532/
►(Fluoride Action Network) https://fluoridealert.org/ 💦Fluoride Resources: ►Home Water Test Kits: https://freshnss.com/water-test-kits/ ►Best Reverse Osmosis Systems: https://freshnss.com/best-reverse-osmosis-drinking-water-system-reviews/
►Best Water Distillers: https://freshnss.com/best-water-disti... ►Water Remineralizaton Drops: https://bit.ly/449ow6E ►"The Case Against Fluoride": https://amzn.to/3XG6beV 👋CONTACT US WITH ANY QUESTIONS: https://freshnss.com/contact-us/ 🧾Show Notes: Intro 0:00 Background & History Of Fluoride 1:35 Effects Of Fluoride On IQ 25:16 Is There A Safe Level Of Fluoride 34:00 How To Test Remove Fluoride 48:55 Wrap Up 01:01:01 _______ Follow Us ► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freshnss/ ►Twitter: https://twitter.com/FreshnssFriends ►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freshnss/ ► Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/freshnss/ Disclaimer: Freshnss has no relationship with Dr. Connett or the Fluoride Action Network. In fact, Dr. Paul specifically told us NOT to share any information on our interview questions or the interview outline before our discussion to remove any potential conflicts. He said come to the interview with your best questions and I'll be ready for anything you throw at me. Information in this video should not be considered medical advice or a way to diagnose or treat any disease or illness. Always seek the advice of a medical professional before making any changes to your lifestyle. The opinions expressed by contributors and experts quoted in this video are not necessarily those of the publisher or editors of Freshnss. Read full disclaimer: https://freshnss.com/disclaimer/ #fluoride #fluoridation #fluorideinwater