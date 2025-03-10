BrightLearn - Big Pharma: Exposing the Global Healthcare Agenda by Jacky Law

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode explores the complex and controversial world of the pharmaceutical industry through the lens of Jacky Law's book "Big Pharma: Exposing the Global Healthcare Agenda," delving into historical cases like the AIDS crisis and the discovery of Helicobacter pylori, while critiquing the industry's profit-driven practices and advocating for greater transparency, regulation, and patient involvement in healthcare.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.