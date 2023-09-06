BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Big Business Uses Big Government to Rape You (And Why You Love It)
25 views • 09/06/2023

September 2, 2023


The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport


SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-jungle/

FROM 2016: You've probably heard all about Upton Sinclair's 1906 expose of the turn-of-the-century American meatpacking industry and the Chicago stockyards...but everything you've heard about it is wrong. The book wasn't an expose of the meatpackers, the legislation it inspired served to help the industry it sought to punish, and Sinclair himself hated the end result of his book, which aimed for the heart and hit the stomach by accident. Join us for this month's edition of the Film, Literature and the New World Order as we learn not to trust what's on the label of mainline history.

Keywords
fdafoodmeatgovernmentcorbettreportregulationpropertyfarmerliteratureamishthe corbett reportthe corbett report official lbry channelupton sinclaire
