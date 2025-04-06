BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Nik Kraljevic: Dual Citizenship, Privacy, & Why Technocracy's Tough to Implement
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
409 followers
45 views • 5 months ago

Nik Kraljevic of Societatis Civis and PassVult discusses dual citizenship and internationalization which he helps facilitate through his CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL, CitizenAR, and CitizenPY apps. He also gives his broad opinion on cybersecurity, privacy, surveillance, and why he thinks it will be difficult for governments to streamline technocracy. He describes one of his privacy solutions known as PassVult, an offline password manager which also functions as 2FA and has a "Dead Man's Switch".


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


About Nik Kraljevic

Nik Kraljevic is an entrepreneur and Cyber Security professional. Nik is the founder of Sociatates Civis which helps make Dual Citizenship simple by systematising and simplifying the process for the user by guiding them through questions and showing them if they are eligible, suggesting paths they can take, including cheat codes and hacks to skip the naturalization queue, and bringing the cost down for users by connecting them with trusted partners. Nik is also the creator of PassVult, the ultimate anti-cloud and privacy focused password manager. The cloud is just somebody else’s computer, so don’t store your credentials on it!


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
collapseprivacysurveillanceaustraliatechnocracycitizenshippassportcroatiapasswordinternationalization
