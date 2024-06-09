Time the Australian Gov't Consider Deporting @AussieCossack and Allowing him Safe Passage to Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Now is the time for the Australian Government should seriously consider deporting @AussieCossack and allowing him safe passage to Russia.
"If I am still in Australia during the next elections and a deal hasn't been made to send me to Russia I will be as influential, disruptive and politically active as possible. Is this what Albo wants?"