BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Canadian PM Mark Carney Accused of Raping Children on Epstein's Island - Media Silent
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
474 views • 6 months ago

Justin Trudeau, once the darling of the global elite, has met his reckoning not through votes, but a furious public whose rage crashed over him like a tidal wave, washing him out of office. A win for the little guy? Hardly. When your nation's soul is sold to the global elite, victory's just an illusion.

Enter Mark Carney, the central banker who once pulled levers at the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, now appointed by the elite to be Canada's Prime Minister. Don't let the new suit fool you, he's Trudeau's shadow, only darker, a sharper tool forged for the elite's bidding. Another compromised politician, dancing to the elite's tune.

But here's where it gets wild: insiders from Mark Carney's shadowy past are finally breaking their silence, emerging from the woodwork with stories so explosive they could shatter the facade of the system itself.



Tags: Mark Carney, central banker, WEF, WEF co-founder, World Economic Forum, Young Global Leaders, Canada, Trudeau, Justin Trudeau, elite pedophilia, elite, global elite, pedophilia, Epstein, pedophile island, Little saint james, Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Canada Prime Minister, politician, JE, Jeffrey Epstein

Keywords
pedophiliaelitejustin trudeaucanadatrudeaujeffrey epsteinepsteinpoliticianglobal eliteworld economic forumbank of englandpedophile islandjeelite pedophiliawefmark carneybank of canadayoung global leaderscentral bankerwef co-founderlittle saint jamescanada prime minister
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy