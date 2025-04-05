Compassion in Action | “Meditation Q & A With Wendy Nash” #31

In this thirty-first installment of the ongoing live series with Wendy Nash inquiring into meditation practice on and off the cushion we went into formal compassion practice and how it can help with demonstrating compassion in daily life





Ai basically summarizes thus:

"This episode Compassion in Action explores how mindfulness fosters a deeper, more engaged form of compassion. We discuss the difference between passive empathy and taking meaningful action, sharing practical insights on integrating compassion into daily life while maintaining balance and self-care. The discussion also highlights societal barriers to compassion and strategies for overcoming them, offering listeners valuable perspectives on making kindness an intentional, sustainable practice."





Wendy also introduces "confelicity" as another translation for Muditā (Pāli and Sanskrit: मुदिता) the dharmic concept of joy, particularly an especially sympathetic or vicarious joy—the pleasure that comes from delighting in other people's well-being





confelicity (noun): Pleasure in another's happiness





Background:

Regular, current and past visitors to Integrating Presence may recall the monthly series "Ask Us Anything" I did with Denny K Miu from August 2020 until January 2022 -- partially including and continuing on with Lydia Grace as co-host for awhile until March 2022.





For a few months thereafter I did various Insight Timer live events exploring potential new directions and/or a continuation of the Ask Us Anything format while weaving in other related teachings to these events.





Then, after chats with meditation coach Wendy Nash, it became clear to start a new collaboration similar to "Ask Us Anything" simply and clearly called "Meditation Q & A" especially due to the original intent of the Ask Us Anything's being "discussions about meditation and related topics."





Original blog post: https://integratingpresence.com/2025/03/24/compassion-in-action-meditation-q-and-a-with-wendy-nash-31/