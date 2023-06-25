Tim Ballard Of Operation Underground Railroad Tells What Goes On Today With Child Sex Trafficking And Slavery

Tim Ballard is interviewed by Candace Owens and later by Steve Bannon about child sex trafficking and just how prevalent this horrendous and very evil crime is in America as well as all over the world. There are short video clips of a congresswoman and a senator as well as Jim Caviezel. Child trafficking and child sex slavery as well as other human trafficking crimes must be stopped in our country and in other countries. America is the number one consumer of child sex porno's and child sex trafficking, the severe abuse and deaths of children some as young as infants in some cases being involved with satanic sacrificial rituals. The evils are unspeakable and they must be stopped. Please visit the link below if you wish to help.

https://ourrescue.org

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/ballard-1





