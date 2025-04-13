© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 11, 2025 – Message of the Blessed Virgin Mary to Luz de Maria
“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart: I carry you in My womb so that you may not be lost.
Beloved children: I call you to return to My Divine Son, I desire that you be saved and come to the knowledge of the Truth (I Tim. 2:4).
My Maternal Womb, Ark of Salvation, at this moment will be the refuge where those who wish to abandon themselves to Me in order to reach My Divine Son will enter.
Beloved ones of My Divine Son, you are in the time of repentance, of Lent, and this is when you commit the most sins. My Divine Son has been terribly offended by stony hearts that have not allowed themselves to be molded.
As Mother I call you to amend your deeds and acts before the Easter Triduum so that you may find yourselves in a state of grace, having recognized your sins and achieving a firm purpose of amendment that nothing and no one can lead you to change. It is salvation, eternal life children, that you either welcome or despise (Jn. 10:28-30).
The hearts of stone continue to carry the nauseating remains of sin contaminated with anger, pride, greed, lust, gluttony, envy and laziness, muddying their brothers with their foolishness, falling into grave sin.http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6730-humanity-is-in-the-abyss-blind-and-deaf-behind-the-minions-of-evil-who-are-leading-you-to-great-slaughters/