The Count Of Monte Cristo: P7 in Chess-Life/Death Series / P16 in Venus Transit Series

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Featuring a film from 2002 that was inspired by a literary classic, The Count Of Monte Cristo, by Alexandre Dumas. I'm going to play several clips that illustrate a connection between chess and death and chess and life, so this will be the 7th installment in the video series called, "Is Chess Linked to Death in Media Productions?" Because there's a scene with a transit of Venus ritual, or perhaps even two, this will also be the 16th installment in the video series called, "The Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments." Heads up - plot spoilers.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/CountOfMonteCristo_P7_P16.mp4
Find series playlists here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#ChessInMedia
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#transitvenus
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com