A Plausible Scenario-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-OCT 11 2023

Mount Moriah Has a Vast Array of Muslims Who View It As Holy Ground Which Currently Prohibits the Jews From Building the Third Temple. Connecting the Dots on the New Friendship Between Russia and Iran and What That Could Mean In Relation to God's Word. Before the Jews Are Able to Erect the Third Temple There Must Be a Sense of Peace From Their Neighbors in the Middle East.