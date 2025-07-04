BrightLearn - The Great Patriot Buy-cott Movement, an interview with Nicky Billou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Host Bright Learn discusses Nicky Billou’s "The Great Patriot Buy-cott Book," advocating a shift in consumer spending to support patriotic, Christian-aligned companies while boycotting 'woke' corporations, based on a six-criteria framework, aiming to create a parallel conservative economy.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.