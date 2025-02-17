FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 141:1-5,8-9, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250215

Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD my BANNER! I am bound to give thanks to You, JEHOVAH NISSI always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

Prayer for Safekeeping from Wickedness. A Psalm of David

1. My YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD my BANNER, I humbly cry out to You in the Name of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ; please, make haste to me! Please, give ear to my voice as I cry out to You.

2. Please, let my humble prayer be set before Your Throne of Grace and Mercy as incense, the lifting up of my hands as the evening sacrifice.

3. My YAHWEH, please, continue to set a guard, over my mouth; please, permit Your angels to watch over the door of my lips.

4. Please, do not incline my heart to any evil thing,

to practice wicked works with men or women who work iniquity; and do not let me eat of their sinful delicacies.

5. Heavenly Father, please, let the righteous rebuke me; it shall be a kindness. And let him or her rebuke me; it shall be as excellent oil; let my heart not refuse it. For still my prayer is against the deeds of the wicked.

8. But my eyes are upon You, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD my BANNER; in You I take refuge; with all my heart, I know that You, JEHOVAH will never leave my soul destitute.

9. LORD, thank You, for always being my JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD and keeping me safe from the snares the wicked have laid for me, and from the traps of the workers of iniquity. Amen!

Thank You my JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD my BANNER and my JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD and for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 141:1-5,8-9 personalized NKJV).