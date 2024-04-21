"A RECKONING FOR SIN" - SUDDEN JUDGEMENT OF DEATH IS COMING

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

#RECKONING #SIN #DEATH WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM





Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: Sudden death is the final judgement for many. Yah judges all secret deeds in public, and many will be taken away because of private sin that had provoked the wrath of the Lord.





Please read this passage very well & understand.





So you, son of man: I have made you a watchman for the house of Israel; therefore you shall hear a word from My mouth and warn them for Me. When I say to the wicked, ‘O wicked man, you shall surely die!’ and you do not speak to warn the wicked from his way, that wicked man shall die in his iniquity; but his blood I will require at your hand. Nevertheless IF YOU WARN THE WICKED TO TURN FROM HIS WAY, and he does not turn from his way, HE SHALL DIE IN HIS INIQUITY; but you have delivered your soul. Ezekiel 33:7-9





Hear it well once again & understand: I am not responsible for the failure to hear, receive & repent of any person who God leads here to listen, and they decide not to listen. Not one. Who hears these warnings hears, who does not, his blood is upon his own head. So be it.



