AI - The Truth or The Lie
What is happening
What is happening
158 views • 04/17/2023

April 17, 2023

In a few weeks, unless we liberate ourselves from the coming Jewish enslavement of our people, we will be rent slaves to Jewish banking cartels. The clock is running, we either use AI to protect ourselves from enslavement or we are dead. The truth is that we have a thousand times more skills and talent than these Jewish banking cartel rats, so we need to get serious right this week and build systems immediately to free ourselves from the Jewish parasites who are sucking the blood from our society. We only have a few weeks left and its all over, so get smart, get busy and take over control of AI. We can do it. We are smarter than these slimeballs with the money. All these greasy Jewish bankers know is MONEY MONEY MONEY and NOTHING ELSE. So that actually gives us an advantage. Get smart, this is war.

THIS IS WAR. THIS IS GAME ON. THIS IS WAR.
LETS ALL WIN THIS WAR TOGETHER!
WE CAN DO IT.

militarycrimefbijewsaicongressgovernmentblackstoneinnovationlockdownblackrockjewish banking cartelsthe official harry vox channelharry-voxhosesamerican housescovid moneyrent slaves
