Quo Vadis





Sep 19, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Valeria Copponi for September 13, 2023.





I am your Father and the Father of all.





My children, your world, full of useless things, is ending.





Prepare yourself on a spiritual level if you don't want to end up in the underworld.





I cannot go any further, with everything I have given you, the majority of my children live in sin and therefore, I want to end these difficult times full of mortal sins committed by my sinful children.





Please, you who have remained under my teachings, tell your acquaintances about hell.





Many of you still don't fear ending up in hell because you don't really know it.





The times that are coming will be terrible for those who are not ready to face them.





Satan will no longer leave these children of mine and so, their suffering will be terrible.





Unfortunately until now, Satan has presented himself as fair and good to certain "Christians" only in name.





I, my children, will never leave you alone if you listen to My Word.





Welcome all my teachings which will be clearer and more important every day for your life on earth.





My children, you who follow and love my Word, be true teachers of the Word of God and you will be rewarded.





I count so much on you, my dearest children, who listen to me.





I bless you.





The Risen Jesus.





Our Lord gave the following similar message to Valeria on April 26, 2023.





That message of Our Lord follows here:





My dearest daughter, I am your Jesus and I want to speak to you about these times in which you are living.





I am very understanding, but you, dear children, are going too far in your every thought, in your every work, and still you do not understand that your planet will no longer support the evil that you are causing it.





My Father created this world of yours for your joy of living but none of you thank God, not only as soon as you open your eyes but not even for the rest of the day.





Everything is owed to you, but what do you do to merit the “best”?





Prayer is no longer the first thing to do.





You feel like lords of the world. You never again think of saying a “thank you, Father. ”





For all that you give us, you have become, even amongst yourselves, devoid of love, of charity, and above all, of forgiveness.





How can you ask my Father only for well-being?





My children, your times are coming to a close and so many of you will not live happy in the infinite heavens.





The Father is very offended by your behaviors. You do not love and, above all, you no longer forgive your brethren.





How can you ask for well-being when you hate each other first?





Repent, my children.





Forgive each other and, only then, will you be able to be forgiven from your sins by the Omnipotent God.





Jesus, the Son of God.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StJdIeVsPSM