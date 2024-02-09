BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Time To Depart, Volodymyr
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
67 views • 02/09/2024

Час розлучатися, Володимире.

Roughly translated: 'Time to depart, Volodymyr'.

Your days are almost up and your NATO & US puppeteers are in a scramble now to try and patch up their mistakes.

At the very least, they do have a scapegoat in you, so keep your fingers crossed that you'll still be able to live out the rest of your life in peace, or maybe we should just say, rest in peace.

Video Source:

'Redacted' with Clayton Morris

Redacted News

Featuring special guest Larry Johnson, former CIA Analyst

Closing Theme Music:

'Retro News At Nine' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

Video Thumbnail Creation:

Frank M. Lopez

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce fri19:43

Keywords
ukraineukraine warzelenskiukraine russo war
