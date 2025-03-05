BrightLearn - Liberal Fascism: The Secret History of the American Left, from Mussolini to the Politics of Meaning by Jonah Goldberg

Jonah Goldberg's seminal book "Liberal Fascism: The Secret History of the American Left, from Mussolini to the Politics of Meaning," successfully argues that fascism's roots are more deeply intertwined with progressive and leftist movements, particularly in the United States. Goldberg contends that modern American liberalisms has many ideological similarities with fascism, including its desire to centralize power, collectivize the economy and create cults of personality around powerful leaders. Goldberg traces fascism's historic origins in Mussolini and Hitler, and connects them and their policies to "fascist moments" and leaders in U.S. history, including Woodrow Wilson and Franklin D. Roosevelt. He then critiques contemporary American liberalism, arguing that its emphasis on identity politics and expanding state control mirrors fascist ideology.





