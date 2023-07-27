People around the world are getting their eyeballs scanned in exchange for a digital ID and the promise of free cryptocurrency, shrugging off concerns among privacy campaigners and data regulators.

Founded by Sam Altman, a Young Global Leader WEF puppet, the CEO of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, the Worldcoin project says it aims to create a new “identity and financial network” and that its digital ID will allow users to, among other things, prove online that they are human, not a bot.

The project launched on Monday, with eyeball scans taking place in countries including Britain, Japan and India.

At a crypto conference in Tokyo, people on Tuesday queued in front of a gleaming silver globe flanked by placards stating: “Orbs are here.” Applicants lined up to have their irises scanned by the device, before waiting for the 25 free Worldcoin tokens the company says verified users can claim.

Users told Reuters they weighed concerns over data collection against their curiosity about the project, which says it has issued IDs for more than two million people in 120 countries, mostly during a trial period in the last two years.

“There’s a risk with having the data of your own eyes collected by a company, but I like to follow the most up to date crypto projects,” said Saeki Sasaki, 33.

“I was a bit scared, but I’ve done it now and can’t take it back.”

Worldcoin’s data-collection is a “potential privacy nightmare,” said the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a U.S. privacy campaigner.

Read the whole story HERE: https://www.thelocalreport.in/verified-human-worldcoin-users-queue-up-for-iris-scans/

🔻

🎥 Watch: It's True... We Have To Discuss This Immediately

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v32oem8-its-true...-we-have-to-discuss-this-immediately.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=42

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/12e6e492-0b4e-4d89-bfb7-b41670c9a575



