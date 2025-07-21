Fasting Positions Us for Radical Breakthrough by Denying Our Flesh - Tammy Hotsenpiller

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever considered embarking on a journey of fasting and prayer? During times of great need or trial, the Bible emphasizes the importance of this practice, yet so few churches discuss this critical teaching. Tammy Hotsenpiller is the co-pastor of Influence Church and the author of Fasting for a Change: A 21-Day Journey of Discovering Who God Created You to Be. Tammy discusses the difference between spiritual and physical fasting and how important Biblical fasting is when it comes to breaking down barriers in your life. The Bible tells us that some things only happen through prayer and fasting. “Fasting tells our flesh no and our spirit yes,” says Tammy.
TAKEAWAYS
The enemy doesn’t want Christians to fast because it can lead to incredible breakthroughs
If you can say no to food, you can say no to other things
Say yes to God and see transformation in your life
Fasting is trendy in modern culture, but there’s a big difference between physical and spiritual fasting
