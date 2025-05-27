TV STAR KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

Rest in peace, Phil Robertson.

‘Duck Dynasty’ star Phil Robertson dead at 79: ‘Legacy of love for God’

May 25, 2025

“Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson has died at the age of 79, his family announced on Sunday.

Robertson, famous for founding the Duck Commander hunting company that became the focus of his A&E show, had previously battled multiple health conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease.

The TV personality’s daughter-in-law Korie Robertson announced his death on Instagram Sunday night.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” Korie Robertson’s post read. “He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.’”

Korie Robertson added that the family will have a private service but will share details “about a public celebration of his life.”

Years before becoming famous on television, Robertson played football at Louisana Tech. He was a starting quarterback while NFL legend Terry Bradshaw was his backup.

Robertson later founded Duck Commander in 1972. The “Duck Dynasty” television show premiered 40 years later, in 2012, before it ended in 2017.

During a December episode of “Unashamed with the Robertson Family,” Robertson’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease was announced. His son Willie Robertson later spoke, saying that Phil was “battling a lot of different things right now.”

In April, Robertson’s family members opened up about the patriarch’s health condition again, which appeared grim.

“The No. 1 question I get everywhere I go [is], ‘How’s your dad doing?’ Now, I’m just giving the blunt truth. I say, ‘Not good,’” son Jase Robertson said.

He added, “We’re making him comfortable and we’re doing the best we can. I think that’s just what you do.”

