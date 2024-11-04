© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crazy footage. Al Qassam Brigades detonate a high-explosive IED in an israeli Merkava tank with at least 4 israeli troops outside of it.
The IED is likely an unexploded israeli bomb that was meant to bomb civilians.
Adding:
Palestinian Government Media Office: The occupation army prevented 3,800 trucks of aid and food from reaching northern Gaza within a month.
Israel continues its genocidal encirclement of the people in Northern Gaza.