Master Memory, Focus and Emotions with Two-Time Guinness World Record Holder - Dave Farrow

Dave Farrow is a two-time Guinness World Record holder renowned for his impeccable memory. He successfully remembered the order of 59 decks of shuffled playing cards using his "Farrow Memory Method." This method was originally invented to combat his dyslexia and ADHD and it is now a unique memory system backed by a double-blind neuroscience study from McGill University. He explains the key steps to firing up your ability to memorize the impossible. He also breaks down his famous "Focus Burst," which allows people to maximize their focus and remember things they never thought possible in a very short period of time. Interestingly, the average memory of Americans today has regressed since we started using smartphones. Time to get our memory back!









TAKEAWAYS





Check out Dave's book, Brainhacker: Master Memory, Focus, Emotions, and More to Unleash the Genius Within





You can memorize things backward as well as forward with your memory if you utilize Dave's techniques





If you're struggling to focus, it's because our modern society doesn't lend very well to the base instincts of human survivalism





Dave's students have been able to recall up to 90 percent of what they attempt to remember in a very short period of time using his technique









