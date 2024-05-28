© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kiev counting the losses on Vremevsky ledge of South Donetsk as a result of the combat operations by the 11th Air Army Bomber and Vostok group Air Defense Army. The strategic bridge on Mokry Yaly River at Velikaya Novoselka was destroyed while the fort along with Ukrainian troops in Urozhaynoye was annihilated. Hundreds of Ukrainian servicemen and Western hardware in the sector were destroyed.
