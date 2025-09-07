BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Confession and Penance
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
82 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 1 week ago

The Bible teaches about repentance (Acts 2:38, Mark 1:15).


But do Christians need to confess to a priest and perform penance, or does the Bible teach something very different?


Does the Bible say to confess sins or faults/offenses in James 5:16?


Do early church writings support secret auricular confession to priests?


When did private confession develop in the Roman Catholic Church?


What about the role of forgiveness, repentance, and confessing directly to God?


Dr. Thiel also reviews Roman Catholic and early Christian sources, including '1 Clement,' Ignatius of Antioch, Augustine, the Council of Trent, and the 'Catechism of the Catholic Church' to show how practices changed over time.


According to the Bible, Christians are to confess their sins to God, not to clergy, and forgiveness is tied to repentance and forgiving others.


A written article of related interest is available titled "History of Auricular Confession and the 'Sacrament of Confession'" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/auricular-confession.htm


Subscribe for more Bible-based news, prophecy insights, and teachings from the Continuing Church of God.

 For more articles, videos, and resources, visit: CCOG.org


#BibleProphecy #Repentance #Confession #Christianity

Keywords
christianityconfessionpenance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy