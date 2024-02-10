© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Newsmax | Media wanted to get Biden exonerated without blowback | Rob Schmitt Tonight
On Friday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Rob exposes the establishment media's spin towards President Joe Biden after the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report.
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.
Don't have cable/satellite that carries NEWSMAX? Watch NEWSMAX online, on-demand by subscribing to NEWSMAX+ with a free trial at http://NEWSMAXPlus.com.