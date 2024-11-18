The Federal Reserve is a scam, the most corrupt institution in the world, says G. Edward Griffin, author of the book "The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve".

This is the trailer for the feature length documentary film on the effort to STOP the Great Taking.

STOP IT! The Great Taking Film, is a documentary and interview series about the movement to restore property rights to stocks and bonds at the state level throughout the United States.

This is a uniting issue that affects everyone. It is not partisan, everyone is affected, black or white, rich or poor, conservative or liberal . No one wants their investments in stocks and bonds to be used by Wall Street for their own gain. Get involved today!

There is also a legislative effort underway to reform the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) at the state level being led by TruNorthPublicPolicy.com. Get involved and get to know your state legislators. Your life savings are at risk. Bills can easily be floored to amend the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) in your state to restore property rights to securities (stocks and bonds).

A legislative policy team is available to work with your state representatives to write the bills for them! Unlike other issues, this is a problem with a solution and a team is in place to help.

You can download David Webb's book The Great Taking for free at TheGreatTaking.com

Physical and ebook copies are available for purchase, with all sales being donated to the efforts to fix this problem and I deeply respect his integrity of character.

This clip includes David Rogers Webb, author of "The Great Taking", about how they have changed the laws around the world so they can take all of your financial assets in case of a crisis.

The documentary "The Great Taking" is posted here:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-great-taking-film-premiere/great-taking-film-premiere-event/

David Rogers Webb's book, "The Great Taking", can be downloaded here:

https://thegreattaking.com/read-online-or-download

