The Nicholson Crater on Mars Was Engineered to Fit 3 Dodecagons

The Nicholson Crater on Mars is approximately 100 km in diameter and houses a large structure whose length is a bit more than the radius of the crater. Although first impressions are that the crater is round, closer examination reveals that it has straight line segments in its perimeter. Where 2 segments join, they create an angle of 150 degrees on the crater side. The value of 150 degrees is the size of the internal angle of a regular dodecagon which is a polygon having 12 equal sides.





It was found that the straight line segments could be fit to 3 different dodecagons, The largest of these encloses most of the crater perimeter while 2 smaller dodecagons of equal size fit the eastern and western perimeters of the crater respectively. All 3 dodecagons have diameters which can be expressed by simple sacred geometry formulae. Also their centres have latitudes which can be expressed by simple sacred geometry formulae. The centre of the western smaller dodecagon coincides with the central peak of the Nicholson Crater which rises 3.5 km above the crater floor. This central peak has the appearance of a pyramid when viewed from the south, but is rounded in the north. This centre also coincides with the centre of 2 large squares which fit different linear segments of the crater perimeter





Hence there is overwhelming evidence that the Nicholson Crater was artificially engineered rather than having arisen by an impact of a body from outer space. The excellent fit of 3 dodecagons and 2 squares to linear segments of the crater perimeter could not have been achieved by random chance. The dimensions of the dodecagons and squares are perfect fits to simple sacred geometry formulae, and the coordinates of the centres ot the dodecagons are also in terms of simple sacred geometry formulae. Also, if we measure the bearing angles of several linear features of the internal structure, we find that they are angles commonly found in sacred geometry. It is speculated that the structure inside the Nicholson Crater could be the remnant of an ancient domed city which houses a biosphere.





