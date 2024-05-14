© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Canadian Armed Forces and local police are carrying out a door-to-door "welfare check".
"Basically they ask you: how are you and are you prepared in case of a gigantic emergency? They also give out brochures with everything you should have in case of an emergency. And be ready because emergency preparedness starts with you”.‼️