THIS is the Epstein list question we SHOULD be asking
Published 2 months ago

Glenn Beck


Jan 3, 2024


Surprise, surprise ... a court has delayed the release of over 150 names mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein-related court documents. Allegedly, former president Bill Clinton was one of the "Doe's" who would have been unmasked. But while this is disturbing, Glenn believes there's an even darker scandal that the media is not covering: "Stop asking who's involved in the Epstein black book case," Glenn says. "Start asking, "who has the information?" Glenn recently spoke to one man — former Trump intelligence official Kash Patel — who claims to have the answer, and it suggests a disturbing reality: Is the FBI blocking the release of Epstein's "little black book?"


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gH5G-Bqu1ZE

Keywords
bill clintonfbicourtglenn beckscandalreleaseepsteinquestionlistdelayedkash patellittle black book

