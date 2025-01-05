The Real Causes of Betelgeuse's Dimming in 2019

In December 2019, something unique happened in the sky: the star Betelgeuse began to drastically lose brightness.

All the telescopes of the astronomers were pointed to the sky because the star could have exploded as a supernova; a great show. But this did not happen.

Many studies and many theories were done, but to this day the real cause is not known. The video explains what the cause is and how supernovae can be predicted. This event of Betelgeuse was not random, based on what happened we were able to discover new realities that will happen on earth.





Surely Someone is helping us because various events in the sky are occurring and they all lead to the same goal.





The entire series of videos “the evidence” has a very specific final purpose.

To fully understand the latest clips, it is necessary to listen to the previous ones.

In practice, it is a path that will lead the visitor to take note of future events, and take the appropriate steps.





The first group of video brings astronomical evidence, while the second group has Biblical references.



