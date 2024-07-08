⚡️Russell 'Texas' Bentley⚡️ Investigation Interview by Lyudmila Bentley - Meet the Texan Fighting for the DPR Russian Roulette Dispatch - part 2

Russell 'Texas' Bentley - Investigation Interview by Lyudmila Bentley - Meet the Texan Fighting for the DPR Russian Roulette Dispatch - part 2

This video was said to have brought Russell into the media spotlight, back many years ago.

“I want to give my husband a Christian burial”

💢CONTINUATION OF: Interview with Lyudmila Bentley, the wife of the murdered American volunteer "Texas"

Lyudmila turned to the Investigative Committee with a request to question witnesses, but initially they did not want to take this information into account, as they referred to interested witnesses of those events. They had to take extreme measures - Lyudmila turned to the President of the Russian Federation, which became a turning point in the case of Bentley's disappearance.

"After my appeal to the president, the case was transferred to the Main Military Directorate of the Investigative Committee. I have said all this before, the media published this information when they did not want to listen to me. Everything that I am now voicing is the case materials, and I do not have the right to disclose them, since I signed a non-disclosure agreement, but I have already said all this before the case was transferred to the Main Military Directorate of the Investigative Committee," she emphasized.

Appeal of relatives of suspects and inconsistencies in versions

In the interests of the investigation, the names of the detained suspects were not disclosed. Details became known after an open appeal by the relatives of the detainees to the President of the Russian Federation. Olga Iordanova, the wife of Senior Lieutenant, commander of the tank company of the 5th Zakharchenko Brigade Andrei Iordanova, and Irina Maltseva, the sister of Senior Lieutenant of the tank company of the 5th Zakharchenko Brigade Vladimir Bazhin, appealed to Vladimir Putin. The video was published by lawyer Elman Pashayev on his Telegram channel, where he presented his version of what happened.

"A HIMARS aircraft landed and our soldiers were killed. Iordanov Andrey Evgenievich, Bazhin Vladimir Nikolaevich, Agaltsev Vladislav Vladislavovich - tankmen of the 5th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade - approached the place where our soldiers were killed and saw a certain foreigner filming the landing site and, probably, transmitting the location of our troops. When the soldiers demanded that they leave, he took out a weapon and began to threaten the tankmen. They disarmed him, but, unfortunately, the foreigner was very strong and managed to escape," Pashayev wrote.

According to Pashayev, physical force is allegedly used against the detainees. Pashayev became famous as a result of the case of Russian actor Mikhail Efremov. Even then, he made ambiguous statements. His current statements also raise questions, which we will discuss a little later.

To his text, lawyer Pashayev attached a video with an appeal from relatives, where one of the women told what, according to their version, happened on April 8 in the Petrovsky district.

"There was an arrival. During the arrival, somehow an American ended up at the arrival site, speaking English, waving a weapon. Our guys detained him. Now, for unknown reasons, they were jailed, they were jailed on May 28. Our lawyers, by agreement of whom we find, the investigator who was sent from Moscow does not receive. He constantly removes them from the case, makes the guys constantly sign a waiver of these lawyers, whom we find for him. In a situation that is not justified to us, he put the guys in a detention center and does not allow us to see him, or to pass anything on, or to explain at all why they are sitting there," Olga Iordanova said.

Despite the fact that Olga's entire speech was cut during editing, even what she said raises many questions, which Lyudmila essentially answered in a personal conversation.

End of part 2 of 3

Cynthia looks like I'll need to find another video, for part 3. Here is part 3:

https://www.brighteon.com/eb951a44-dc44-4ae5-995c-f800ad205c30









