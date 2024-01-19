Create New Account
A Russian Fighter with the call sign “Babay" told about his Duel with a Ukrainian Drone, footage of which recently went viral
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
⚡️ “I started shooting at the drone because I didn't want them to hit my commander”

A Russian fighter with the call sign “Babay" told about his duel with a Ukrainian drone, footage of which recently went viral.

I posted the video that went viral a couple days ago. Here it is:

https://www.brighteon.com/a2252d73-c302-45d5-b305-fe3a598ffc16




