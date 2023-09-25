⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (25 Sept 2023) - ENG Text, MOD clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(25 September 2023)

▫️Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have launched a group strike with long-range precision weapons and strike drones against temporary deployment sites of foreign mercenaries and sabotage groups training points of the AFU. All the facilities have been neutralised. The goal of the attack has been reached.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have successfully repelled seven attacks by AFU assault groups close to Spornoye, Berestovoye, and Mayorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 445 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, and 11 motor vehicles.

▫️In addition, in the course of counter-battery warfare, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and two D-30 howitzers have been destroyed.

▫️One ammunition depot of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU has been also destroyed near Zvanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, (https://t.me/mod_russia/30798) units of the Russian grouping of troops, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems have repelled two attacks by the 71th Jaeger Brigade of the AFU close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In addition, AFU 21st and 65th mechanised brigades' manpower and hardware clusters have been hit close to Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka, and north of Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

▫️During the counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, one D-20 gun, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and four D-30 howitzers have been destroyed.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions of units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation and artillery, two attacks by assault groups of the 67nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been repelled north of Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, one manpower and hardware concentration area of the 12th Azov Special Purpose Brigade has been hit near Serebryansky forestry.

▫️The enemy losses were up to 55 Ukrainian servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and two D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have struck manpower and hardware of the 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU and the 110th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the AFU have been eliminated near Marfopol (Zaporozhye region)

▫️The enemy losses were up to 125 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles, 1 D-20 gun & 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad GOF have hit manpower and hardware clusters of 14th, 43rd & 66th mechanised brigs of the AFU near Sinkovka, Peschanoye & Cherneshchyna (Kharkov reg).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika SP artill syst.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 90 UKR servicemen, 2 tanks, 2 motor vehicles, 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️In addition, 1 ammo depot of the 126th Territorial Defence Briga of the AF of UKR has been destroyed close to Nikolayevka (Kherson reg).

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have eliminated command and observation posts of 105th, 122nd territorial defence brigades near Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Kherson, as well as enemy manpower and military hardware in 116 areas during the day.

▫️The Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed one Mig-29 fighter of the Ukrainian Air Force close to Dolgintsevo airfield (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 7 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.

▫️In addition, 33 UKR UAVs have been hit close to Belogorovka, Lisichansk (LPR), Aleksandrovka, Berestovoye (DPR), Shevchenko, Novoye, Ilchenkovo & Tokmak (Zaporozhye reg).

📊In total, 478 airplanes, 250 helicopters, 7,115 UAVs, 438 air defence missile systems, 12,135 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,155 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,533 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,449 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.