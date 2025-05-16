© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The American Mercury Chronicles Leo Frank’s 1913 Trial Testimony in Week Four
This video, part of The American Mercury’s centennial series, examines the fourth week (August 18–24, 1913) of the Leo Frank trial, focusing on Leo Frank’s decision to take the stand in his defense against the murder charge of 13-year-old Mary Phagan. Drawing from the Leo Frank Trial Brief of Evidence, it recounts Frank’s unsworn statement, where he denied involvement, asserting he was in his office during the murder and refuting Jim Conley’s testimony. The episode also explores the defense’s broader strategy, led by Luther Rosser and Reuben Arnold, to counter forensic evidence like Phagan’s blood and hair in the factory. Set in a climate of antisemitism claims and societal tension, Frank’s testimony failed to alter the trial’s outcome, leading to his conviction, 1915 lynching, and the establishment of the Anti-Defamation League, a legacy that reshaped American legal discourse.
