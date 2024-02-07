Jordan: 'Case Is Already Compelling' For Biden Impeachment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan says that "the case is already compelling" for the impeachment of Joe Biden but that Jordan's committee still has more work to do and several key witnesses to depose. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html