Child Sex Abuse Survivor Shares Importance of Privacy and Body Autonomy - Adrianne Simeone

Kids are being exposed to sexual material at younger and younger ages, but there is no benefit to normalizing sexual behavior for children, despite what secular sex-ed advocates may claim. Adrianne Simeone is a child sexual abuse survivor and the founder and director of The Mama Bear Effect. She is passionate about equipping parents to educate their children about the importance of advocating for their privacy and bodily autonomy. Parental education on this issue is essential for preventing child sex abuse, and it’s important to remember that sex abuse is often perpetrated by someone the child knows and trusts. Parents are the primary protectors of their kids, so stay vigilant and know that abuse is real, it’s common, and it’s up to you to draw safe boundaries for your children.
TAKEAWAYS
Children who are abused are almost always abused by someone at home or in the home of someone they trust
People who engage in sexual abuse often compartmentalize their own behavior and split their personalities between two sides of their life
Cultivating a strong parent-child relationship is key in helping kids avoid sex abuse
You must speak up about abuse when you see it so that you can save future potential victims from suffering
