Child Sex Abuse Survivor Shares Importance of Privacy and Body Autonomy - Adrianne Simeone
Counter Culture Mom
Kids are being exposed to sexual material at younger and younger ages, but there is no benefit to normalizing sexual behavior for children, despite what secular sex-ed advocates may claim. Adrianne Simeone is a child sexual abuse survivor and the founder and director of The Mama Bear Effect. She is passionate about equipping parents to educate their children about the importance of advocating for their privacy and bodily autonomy. Parental education on this issue is essential for preventing child sex abuse, and it’s important to remember that sex abuse is often perpetrated by someone the child knows and trusts. Parents are the primary protectors of their kids, so stay vigilant and know that abuse is real, it’s common, and it’s up to you to draw safe boundaries for your children.



TAKEAWAYS


Children who are abused are almost always abused by someone at home or in the home of someone they trust


People who engage in sexual abuse often compartmentalize their own behavior and split their personalities between two sides of their life


Cultivating a strong parent-child relationship is key in helping kids avoid sex abuse


You must speak up about abuse when you see it so that you can save future potential victims from suffering



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: Text TOUR to 55444

Adrianne video: https://bit.ly/3F0m2zM

My Body is Special and Private book: https://amzn.to/41Azwdn

Let’s Talk About Secrets book: https://amzn.to/4kBfGY7


🔗 CONNECT WITH ADRIANNE SIMEONE

Website: https://www.themamabeareffect.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mamabeareffect/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mamabeareffect/

X: https://x.com/MamaBearEffect

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@themamabeareffect


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

MasterPeace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
childrengroomingpedophiliapredatorparentingpedochild sex abusegroomersexually abusedtina griffincounter culture mom showthe mama bear effect
