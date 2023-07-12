Ukrainian military warehouses in Nikolaev and Kherson struck by Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian military warehouses in Nikolaev and Kherson were struck in an attack by Russian forces. A warehouse with Western-produced long-range air missiles for Ukrainian aircraft in Nikolaev was destroyed by a night attack by Iskander-M missiles. Meanwhile in Kherson, concentration points for temporary deployments and storage areas for military assets, equipment and weaponry were defeated by artillery fire.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY