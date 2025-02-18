Russian foreign minister Lavrov speaks to press in Riyadh after talks with US delegation!

SERGEY LAVROV:

- the conversation was very useful

- Russia and the United States will ensure the earliest possible appointment of ambassadors

- Russia and the United States agreed that everything must be done to unite efforts in geopolitical spheres and economic affairs

- agreed to remove barriers in relationships

- There is reason to believe that the American side has begun to better listen to Russia's position

- Russia and the United States agreed that when their interests do not coincide, they should not provoke conflict, but solve problems

- Russia and the United States have agreed that a process for Ukrainian settlement will be formed in the near future, and negotiators have been appointed

- during the negotiations, an agreement was reached with the United States to create conditions as the Ukrainian conflict is resolved so that cooperation between Russia and the United States can be fully resumed

- Russia and the United States agreed that it is necessary to remove barriers to mutually beneficial economic cooperation

- Russia and the United States have practically agreed to resolve issues with the functioning of the diplomatic missions of the two countries "once and for all"

- Representatives of the Russian Federation and the United States have been instructed to discuss what needs to be done to prepare for the meeting between Putin and Trump

- Russia and the US will hold regular consultations on Ukraine after both sides appoint negotiating teams

- I have not seen any "three-step plan" from the US for a settlement in Ukraine, the US has stated that the message about a three-point plan for Ukraine is fake

- The appearance of troops from the same NATO countries, but under a foreign flag, the flag of the European Union or the national flag, is unacceptable. We explained to our American interlocutors that the appearance of NATO troops in Ukraine is unacceptable. NATO's absorption of Ukraine will be a direct threat to Moscow

- The US proposed introducing a moratorium on attacks on energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine

- The Ukrainian drone attack on the KTK pumping station should only strengthen everyone's opinion that Zelensky needs to get his hands on it

- Today we have been establishing relations with the USA and not without success.

- US and Russia agree to resolve problems with bank transfers