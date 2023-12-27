Create New Account
Based Delta Employee Smacks Down Narcissistic Queer Leftist
Recharge Freedom
Published 2 months ago

How do you deal with the entitled leftist confused pricks? Like this. This man should be emulated. Watch this delta employee not taking any of the gender queer demands on his speech. 

#based #woke 

Keywords
leftistdelta airlinestransfight backbasedgender queercancel culturewolkbased employeemiss gingeringbest responsewolk demandstake no nonsense

