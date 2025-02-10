BrightLearn - Metabolic and Dietary Acids by Dr. Robert O. Young

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Robert O. Young's groundbreaking research challenges conventional cancer theories, suggesting acid buildup — not genetics, lifestyle, or chance — is the primary cause of cancer. His study identifies metabolic, dietary, respiratory, and environmental acids as the main culprits behind cancer. According to Young, these acids trigger chronic inflammation, fueling cancer development and resistance to treatments like radiation and chemotherapy. Young advocates for an alkaline lifestyle, including a diet rich in leafy greens, alkaline water, and supplements, as well as practices like exercise and saunas, to neutralize acids and support detoxification.
