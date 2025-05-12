DR. PETER MARKS DISS TRACK

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1914828309193465862/video/1

"Peter Marks...is the key guy who needs to be...on trial...for committing mass murder...he...fronted the bait-and-switch scheme...Under PREP Act, EUA countermeasures cannot be mandated...[He lied, saying the COVID jabs] are FDA approved and then all the mandates happened."





This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova (

@sasha_latypova

) is taken from a recent interview with Feds for Freedom (

@feds4freedomusa

).





*For reference, Peter Marks, a hematologist and oncologist, served as the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) from 2016 until his forced resignation in March 2025, overseeing the approval of vaccines, gene therapies, and biologics, including key roles in Operation Warp Speed and the authorization of COVID-19 vaccines. (Per Grok.)





---------------Partial transcription of clip--------------





"Peter Marks, who is head of CBER, just resigned. He is the key guy who needs to be in jail, who needs to be on trial for his life for committing mass murder because he was the one who fronted that bait-and-switch scheme. He was the one who went on record, even in court declarations, and I've published that. In court declarations, in other venues, he fronted this bait-and-switch.





"So EUA countermeasures are all these products under PREP Act. Under current PREP Act declaration, they can push out medicines or activities or whatever, rules, masking, vaccines, and they are not regulated as we discussed. You can lie about them, and they're not regulated. So then Peter Marks and his position of authority as head of CBER FDA, when a couple of his colleagues resigned because they wouldn't sign off on approval of these vaccines. He took it on, this whole thing, instead, took their jobs. And then he went and and played this FDA approval. Well, there was no approval. There's no legal approval applicable to this. And then he validated the fraud. He signed off on the fraud, issuing these approval letters in August 2021 so that all of these things could be mandated.





"Under PREP Act, EUA countermeasures cannot be mandated. That's that's very clear. He did the bait-and-switch. He went on record, said, you know, these are fully FDA approved and then all the mandates happened."