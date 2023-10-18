Washington, DC Massive Crowd Marches for Palestine - Oct 14th 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I shared the other day the blockade sit-in at the White House. This was supposed to go out with it, (sorry its late)
Massive crowds of thousands taking the streets in DC calling for an end to all US aid to apartheid Israel!