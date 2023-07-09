The Liberator #1: The Radical Gospel of Luke Nativity Story!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Jesus nativity story is the first video in the series that will cover the whole Gospel of Luke portrayed as an animated Christian comic book for kids and adults.
The Gospel of Luke comes alive with this audio Bible reading with pictures and animation. Enjoy this truly Christian Christmas video, a Bible narration from the King James Version (KJV) of Luke chapter 1 & 2.