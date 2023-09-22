Commo John - Straight Talk.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Commo John Wilson throws a grenade at the Fake Black fullas behind the Voice To Parliament and sets the whole barn on fire 🔥
Massive truth bombs 💣 inbound for these corporate Marxist grubs.
* The Modern Day Left is allied with Modern Day Nazis and they bear no resemblance whatsoever to old Commies.
* The Voice is part of the Globalists plan in a long game, Australia is not isolated from it.
* Lumpen Proletariat back stabbing the revolution.
* Albo wants to be the Plantation Manager and the Australian Aborigines will get nothing except extra salt in their corn beef.
* We know what the Zionists are up to, the Khazarians despise us as Goyim.
What a spray, you will not wanna miss these broadsides.
Commo John is Ruthless.
Join Roobs Flyers - roobsflyers.bio.link
Not Far Right, Right So Far.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right Along.
All Rights Reserved.