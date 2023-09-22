BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Commo John - Straight Talk.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
2
09/22/2023

Commo John Wilson throws a grenade at the Fake Black fullas behind the Voice To Parliament and sets the whole barn on fire 🔥


Massive truth bombs 💣 inbound for these corporate Marxist grubs.


* The Modern Day Left is allied with Modern Day Nazis and they bear no resemblance whatsoever to old Commies.


* The Voice is part of the Globalists plan in a long game, Australia is not isolated from it.


* Lumpen Proletariat back stabbing the revolution.


* Albo wants to be the Plantation Manager and the Australian Aborigines will get nothing except extra salt in their corn beef.


* We know what the Zionists are up to, the Khazarians despise us as Goyim.


What a spray, you will not wanna miss these broadsides.


Commo John is Ruthless.


https://t.me/piratejohn1


Join Roobs Flyers - roobsflyers.bio.link


Not Far Right, Right So Far.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right Along.


All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
australiajohn wilsonthe voice to parliamentcommo johnlumpen proletariatalbo the plantation managersharan burrowslyn forester de rothschildmarcia langtonlinda burnleynoel pearsonrothschild house niggersgucci handbags
