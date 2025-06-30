Massive protests against Bezos' $56 MILLION wedding

'118,000 shops killed by Amazon'

Venice, Italy

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, on the third day of Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez's wedding festivities, in Venice, Italy, on Saturday.

Here's an article with photos of bizarre event, found while searching when this was. Wedding was Friday, June 27th:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jeff-bezos-lauren-sanchez-wedding-photos-celebrities/

Throwback: How US Dream factory helped whitewash Israeli war crimes?

Leaked Sony emails (revealed by WikiLeaks team in 2022) exposed a COORDINATED CAMPAIGN by Hollywood elites to silence criticism of Israel’s atrocities—from studio execs to A-list power brokers.

🔴 Control the narrative

“[Israel’s message] must be repeated ad infinitum until the people get it”

— Glenn D. Feig, Hollywood lawyer & producer, on Israel’s 2014 assault on Gaza (2,000+ killed, 500+ children).

Executives treated Palestine’s suffering as a PR crisis, not a humanitarian catastrophe.

🔴 Weaponize the story

“How about we all club together and make a documentary about the rise of new anti-Semitism in Europe”

— Cassian Elwes, British producer, targeting Ken Loach after he backed the cultural boycott of Israel.

🔴 Shut down the dissent

"Criticism of Israel and its alleged “self-defense” should be “unheard of and unacceptable for any Academy Award-winning actor”

— Ron Rotholz, producer, demanding blacklists for artists supporting BDS at Cannes, Sundance, and the Academy.





