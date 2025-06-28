© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ashanti Alert Issued – Woman Found Safe in Kentucky 🛑✅
📝 Description:
33-year-old Megan Cromer was reported missing in Rockcastle County, KY, triggering an Ashanti Alert for endangered adults. Fortunately, Kentucky State Police confirmed she was found safe just hours later. Here's how the alert system worked — in 60 seconds.
