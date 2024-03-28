Bridge Collapse Lies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* The NTSB just released their initial findings of the Baltimore bridge collapse.
* It’s a stunning contradiction of the [Bidan] administration.
* Why did Joe come out first thing in the morning to tell us their investigation showed no signs of foul play?
* The NTSB didn’t arrive on board until 2 days later.
* Journalist Lara Logan says her intelligence sources confirmed that this was an intentional cyber attack.
The full segment is linked below.
Redacted News | This Cargo Ship Was Filled With Hazardous Chemicals & The Containers Have Breached (28 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4m5rgw-this-cargo-ship-was-filled-with-hazardous-chemicals-and-the-containers-have.html