Bridge Collapse Lies
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
6
534 views • 03/28/2024

Bridge Collapse Cover-Up

* The NTSB just released their initial findings of the Baltimore bridge collapse.

* It’s a stunning contradiction of the [Bidan] administration.

* Why did Joe come out first thing in the morning to tell us their investigation showed no signs of foul play?

* The NTSB didn’t arrive on board until 2 days later.

* Journalist Lara Logan says her intelligence sources confirmed that this was an intentional cyber attack.


The full segment is linked below.


Redacted News | This Cargo Ship Was Filled With Hazardous Chemicals & The Containers Have Breached (28 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4m5rgw-this-cargo-ship-was-filled-with-hazardous-chemicals-and-the-containers-have.html

Keywords
cover-upcdcjoe bidenntsbbaltimoresteve bannonmarylandlara loganhazmatdalichesapeake bayclayton morrisnatali morrishazardous materialcontainer shipfrancis scott key bridgeouter harbor bridgepatapsco river
